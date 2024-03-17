As Justin Fields fell in the 2021 NFL draft, many fans were clamoring for the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade up for the Ohio State quarterback. With the Ben Roethlisberger era coming to a close aty the time, it seemed like a logical move. Kevin Colbert opted not to do so, instead adding Najee Harris to load up for a final run at a Super Bowl with Roethlisberger under center.
Instead, the Chicago Bears traded up to the 11th overall pick and added Fields. Now, with the 2024 draft approaching, the Steelers have acquired Fields in a trade with the Windy City franchise. This deal will see a 2025 sixth-rounder going back to Chicago, which converts to a fourth-rounder if Fields plays in at least 51% of the team's offensive snaps this year.
Let’s take a look at how Fields fits into Pittsburgh’s plans and provide grades for both teams.
Steelers address a need with Justin Fields
After trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, the only quarterback the Steelers had on their roster was the 35-year-old Russell Wilson. It would be irresponsible to go into training camp with just one quarterback, and even moreso if that quarterback is an aging veteran who is undersized and likes to run the ball.
The Steelers needed to at least bring in another body, and with the acquisition of Fields they did that and much more.
Fields was in an awful situation with the Bears. He was drafted onto a team with a poor offensive line and no receiving weapons. They addressed the lack of pass-catchers somewhat by trading for DJ Moore, but it was too little and too late. Yes, Fields holds the ball too long.
But, he has incredible athleticism and his problem is trying to do too much. That is certainly fixable, particularly when he has better blockers and a strong coaching staff to guide him. It is also unlikely that Fields will see many snaps this year, which is okay.
In Pittsburgh, Fields will finally have the opportunity that he was denied in Chicago: He will be able to take a year and learn from a veteran how to best succeed in the NFL. In some ways, the meteoric rise of Patrick Mahomes skewered the expectations around young players.
In the past, even great players such as Aaron Rodgers sat behind an established veteran and learned the ropes before being thrown to the wolves. Even Mahomes benefited from such a situation, although people forget about it because he was forced into the starting role quicker than expected. But, the presence of a veteran in Alex Smith likely helped Mahomes get to where he is.
It helps that Wilson and Fields share a very similar playstyle. They both have strong arms along with excellent mobility, and both QBs like to escape the pocket and make things happen with their legs. Wilson is the perfect mentor for Fields to teach him when to extend a play and look for a strike downfield and when to take what the defense gives him and find easy completions.
With this trade, Fields is replacing Kenny Pickett. Both have deficiencies in their game, but the types of deficiencies matter. Pickett had physical limitations: He didn't have the arm strength to consistently get the ball downfield or fire it with velocity between defenders. His hands were arguably too small to grip the ball consistently in cold weather. While he was mobile compared to the statues Pittsburgh has had at quarterback in recent years, escapability was not one of his strong suits.
Regardless of what you can say about Fields, even his harshest critics can't doubt his physical talent. He has an absolute howitzer on his right shoulder and can make any throw, and he has the escapability of Lamar Jackson. It's yet to be seen if Fields will be able to develop as a passer the way that Jackson has, but if there is any situation where he can reach his full potential it is in the Steel City under the tutelage of Wilson.
Furthermore, the Steelers managed to pull off this deal while surrendering very minimal draft compensation. The only pick the Steelers gave up is a sixth-rounder that could potentially turn into a fourth-rounder. Even if it becomes a fourth-rounder, this is an easy price to pay for a shot at adding a young, talented player with the potential to become a franchise quarterback in the future.
Steelers grade: A+
Bears clear the way for Caleb Williams
When the first pick of the 2024 NFL draft is announced, there will be a new franchise savior in the Windy City.
For the Bears, this deal was primarily about one thing and one thing only: getting something for Fields while clearing the way for the number one overall pick. This pick will presumably be Caleb Williams, who has drawn comparisons to Mahomes. Fields has potential, but he is still a project and it is unlikely he would have reached his full potential in Chicago. It would be organizational malpractice to let the current situation result in the Bears losing out on a potentially generational prospect such as Williams.
The Bears overestimated their leverage earlier in the offseason and asked for the world. No team was willing to pay the price that Chicago requested, and they risked losing all their negotiating power as the offseason went on. The Bears needed to pull the trigger and move Fields, and this compensation was about the best return they could reasonably expect at this point.
With that context, their grade is a solid B. However, they have to be knocked slightly for letting it get to this point when they could have at least received a third or fourth round pick earlier, and possibly more.