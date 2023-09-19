T.J. Watt sits atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise leaderboard in sacks. The superstar edge rusher passed James Harrison by taking down Deshaun Watson in the Steelers' win over the Cleveland Browns.

With 81.5 sacks in his 89 career games, Watt is already tied for 75th all-time in official career sacks. He punctuated his history-making game with a go-ahead touchdown that gave the Steelers a 26-22 lead. That score held through the end of the game as Pittsburgh picked up its first win of the season.

Harrison was in attendance to watch his former team win, see Watt make history and congratulate him on it. The two spent time together with the Steelers during the 2017 season, Watt's first in the NFL. The student becoming the master has continued Pittsburgh's tradition of star-studded defenses.

After the game, Watt thanked Harrison, as well as his family and other teammates, for helping him become the player he is today and break the record, according to Teresa Varley and Mike Prisuta of the team website.