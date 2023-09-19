T.J. Watt sits atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchise leaderboard in sacks. The superstar edge rusher passed James Harrison by taking down Deshaun Watson in the Steelers' win over the Cleveland Browns.
With 81.5 sacks in his 89 career games, Watt is already tied for 75th all-time in official career sacks. He punctuated his history-making game with a go-ahead touchdown that gave the Steelers a 26-22 lead. That score held through the end of the game as Pittsburgh picked up its first win of the season.
Harrison was in attendance to watch his former team win, see Watt make history and congratulate him on it. The two spent time together with the Steelers during the 2017 season, Watt's first in the NFL. The student becoming the master has continued Pittsburgh's tradition of star-studded defenses.
After the game, Watt thanked Harrison, as well as his family and other teammates, for helping him become the player he is today and break the record, according to Teresa Varley and Mike Prisuta of the team website.
“I'd be lying to you if I didn't say it was special,” Watt said, per the Steelers website. “Just like anything, it hasn't set in. I don't know if it will until I have time to really sit down and process what just happened tonight. But there's so many people along the way that have helped me get to where I am. I can't stand the individual awards of football because there's just — Deebo himself helped me so much my rookie year. He didn't have to. No one asked him to, but he wanted to help me, and I appreciate him for that.”
The Steelers always have a chance with Watt leading the way, as (partly) evidenced by their 1-6 record without him last year and 8-2 record with him. He has four sacks on the season already, tying him with Danielle Hunter. The five-time Pro Bowler and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is on an unreal pace for his career and end up be very high on the NFL leaderboard if injury luck is on his side.
T.J. Watt will look to keep building on his lead in Week 3 when the Steelers travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders.