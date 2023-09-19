Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt memorable night just got even better. He scored on a touchdown return off a fumble in their Monday Night Football showdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Watt made the memorable play on 2nd and 7 from the Browns' 19-yard line with just over seven minutes left to play. The Browns had a precarious three-point lead. With that in mind, TJ Watt and the Steelers needed a defensive stop to turn the tide in their favor.

Their pass rush swallowed up Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith strip-sacked Watson, who coughed up the football. Watson scooped up the loose ball at the Browns' 11-yard line and took it to the house for a defensive touchdown. Steelers fans exploded on social media following the game-changing play.

TJ Watt running the touchdown in had me running my in the house with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I be too invested .. #HereWeGo #Steelers — Dez of Pretty Girls Love Sports (@PGLoveSports) September 19, 2023

Tj Watt> Myles Garrett — Josh 🇵🇭@home (@Tierproblems) September 19, 2023

TJ Watt with the game winning touchdown love to see it — Steelers Across the Pond (@SteelersATP) September 19, 2023

Watt and Highsmith were INSANE today. Both had touchdowns this game. — Steel Nation Mag (@SteelNationMag) September 19, 2023

TJ Watt's defensive touchdown secured the Steelers' 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday. Watt made history earlier in the game when he recorded career sack No. 81.5 against Watson. Consequently, TJ Watt surpassed Steelers legend James Harrison as the franchise's all-time sack leader.

On the other hand, it was a night the Browns would rather forget. Deshaun Watson threw a pick-six in the game's opening moments. To make matters worse, the Browns lost running back Nick Chubb to a possible season-ending knee injury after he collided with Steelers safety Mikah Fitzpatrick.

For now, TJ Watt has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players in Steelers franchise history. Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler, is just in his seventh season so he expect him to rewrite the franchise record books in the near future.