Steelers' TJ Watt suffers knee injury in crucial game

With their playoff hopes on the line, the Pittsburgh Steelers just suffered a massive blow against the Baltimore Ravens. Star linebacker TJ Watt has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Watt devastatingly collided with teammate Montravius Adams in the third quarter on Saturday. He left the field and went into the blue medical tent. It was not long before the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year headed to the locker room. The swift injury designation doesn't bode well for Watt or the Steelers.

Of course, they do not have the luxury of looking ahead.