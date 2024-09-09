Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rushing specialist and potential 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt, ended his team's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a walk-off sack. Watt took down Kirk Cousins on a nine-yard sack with just seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. Watt turned up the dial on his showmanship with an exaggerated bow to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd. With no timeouts, the Falcons couldn't stop the clock, and time expired. Watt was joined on the field after the game for a short interview with NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“I think that was one of the first times in my life I had [a walk-off sack], so I had to take a bow. I had to make sure there were no flags because of the other two.”

Watt is referring to the two other sacks that he had called back because of penalties. And speaking of Cousins, Watt and the rest of the Steelers' defense railroaded his Atlanta Falcons debut. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris tried to pick up the pieces during the team's post-game press conference.

“Obviously disappointing results. You can't expect anything different when you turn over the ball three times. … That's the story of the game. That first drive was exactly what you wanted… When we came out in the second half, I expected to build on that. It's football, man. You got to be ready for everybody every single week,” Coach Morris declared.

Many opposing head coaches will have quotes like this in post-game press conferences with the way the Steelers' defense started the season.

TJ Watt, defense won't be what holds back Steelers in 2024

The Steelers were so formidable on defense in the second half of their matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta's drive in the second half resulted in a fumble, a five-play drive for zero yards and a punt, a three-and-out for -5 yards and a punt, another three-and-out for seven yards, an interception and a three-play drive that ended with Watt's walk-off sack.

The looming question is what happens when the defense isn't quite as good, and more is needed from the offense. Will Russell Wilson return once he's healthy or will the Steelers stick with Justin Fields?

Considering the offense failed to score a touchdown, sticking with Fields is likely an overreaction. Nobody but George Pickens had much to show for this 18-10 win over the Falcons. And while Arthur Smith got his revenge win over his old team, he didn't have much to do with it other than limiting the offense's mistakes.

The Steelers will have a chance to prove this game wasn't a fluke when they travel to the Mile High City to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 15 at 4:25 p.m. EST.