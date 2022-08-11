‘You look like He-Man, but you’re still moving like a Ferrari’: Najee Harris’ freakishness ready to carry Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is coming off a terrific rookie season where he put the league on notice. He then came into camp significantly bigger and while there was initially a concern that it could slow him down, the former Alabama standout still has tremendous speed and lateral quickness. Plus, Harris is more of an imposing figure.

He spent the offseason working out with James Cooper, an NFL trainer based in Houston. Najee Harris weighed in at 244 pounds, a step up from his 232 weight a year ago. Although he’s definitely more muscular now, Cooper loves what he’s seeing from his client, even comparing the running back to He-Man. Via ESPN:

“You need a certain amount of fat and a certain amount of weight depending on your running style,” Cooper said. “Najee Harris is having to find that. He’s in great shape, because if you only go up a few pounds and you look like He-Man, but you’re still moving like a Ferrari, that’s great. That’s part of the math.”

Needless to say, Najee is working with the perfect trainer. His workouts consisted of a variety of different things, including hill sprints, bear crawls, and even some intense boxing.

Najee Harris led all rookies in touches in 2021, rushing 307 times for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 74 receptions and 467 yards in the air, serving as a true dual-threat for the Steelers. Big things will be expected from him in 2022 with a new quarterback and likely an emphasis on the run game. Harris is clearly up for the challenge.