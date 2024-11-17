One of the biggest NFL games so far this season will kick off on Sunday morning when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams come in with seven wins on the season, so the result of this one will have huge implications in the AFC North and the AFC Wild Card races.

This is also a revenge game for someone who has played some very good football for the Steelers this season. Patrick Queen signed with the Steelers in free agency after spending the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore and has recorded 62 tackles in nine games.

Ahead of Queen's first game against his old team, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed a plan to get him fired up for the game, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“I'm going to send him out for the coin toss, if that gives you any indication,” Tomlin said, per Pryor. “Motivation is good. We're human, and everyone wants to feel wanted. And so I'd imagine it's not only a motivation this week, but it's probably been a motivation for him every week.”

The Ravens didn't offer Queen a contract to stay in Baltimore in free agency last offseason after he was a key piece on the best defense in the NFL last season. They have taken a step back on that side of the ball this season, and the lack of stability at the second linebacker spot has been part of the reason why.

Russell Wilson turns Steelers into legitimate playoff threat

Despite a strong start to the season in the win column, Mike Tomlin still made the controversial decision to bench Justin Fields in favor of Russell Wilson after the veteran quarterback returned from his calf injury.

Many people questioned the decision because of how Wilson had looked during his time with the Denver Broncos. However, the former Seattle Seahawks legend has added a vertical element to the Steelers' passing game that Fields just didn't have.

Wilson still isn't the type of downfield passer who is going to challenge a defense in all areas of the field. He still struggles to attack over the middle, especially in some of those intermediate zones, but he throws a great deep ball and is willing to let it fly. With George Pickens and Mike Williams, two great contested catch receivers, on the outside, the Steelers are generating explosive plays in the passing game in a way they weren't before.

Wilson is also protecting the ball and not making reckless decisions despite constantly pushing the ball, as he has thrown just one interception in 85 attempts this season. This Steelers team is always going to be defined by its defense and the running game has to improve as the season goes on if they want to be a true contender. However, Wilson raises the team's ceiling in a way that they haven't had in at least a few years.