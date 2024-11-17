Since Russell Wilson returned from his calf injury and took over the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields has been on the sidelines. In their Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Fields finally saw the field for the first time in over a month.

The Steelers put Fields in the game for a quarterback run package, and he was able to get eight yards on the play. Afterward, he came right off the field and Wilson took over once again. There was a chance that Fields would be able to get on the field during those packages, but it was still a question of if head coach Mike Tomlin would do it.

Steelers hinted at using Justin Fields in special package

Ahead of their game against the Ravens, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was asked about the packages they have for Justin Fields, and he noted that they would use it at some point during the season.

“It’ll be ready to go when we need it,” Smith said via Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. “Maybe it’ll be this Sunday, maybe it’ll be next Sunday. I’m very confident when we break it out, it will make a difference.”

While Fields was the starting quarterback, he showed his ability to use his arm and legs to make plays, which led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. Fields was playing some of the best football of his career, and it seemed like Mike Tomlin had to make a hard decision when Russell Wilson came back, but it wasn't.

Since Wilson has taken over, the Steelers haven't lost a game, and he has full control of the offense. With a win against the Ravens, they'll have control of the division and still be amongst the top of the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.