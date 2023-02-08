Even with the Super Bowl just around the corner, most NFL organizations have their eyes on the 2023 season. That is certainly the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After missing out on the playoffs by one game, the team should be very active in the offseason as it is still rebuilding the roster from the Ben Roethlisberger era.

The problem is that the Steelers are entering the offseason with $3.4 million over the salary cap. Also, some important players will hit free agency in 2023. Cornerback Cameron Sutton might be leaving for a bigger paycheck. To keep him, Pittsburgh would need to reevaluate its current roster.

An option the front office could take is to cut some players from the roster to clear some cap space for some big re-signings or even bring other free agents. This means some veterans with large contracts could be in the buyout market very soon.

With that being said, here is one player from the Pittsburgh Steelers who could be a surprise roster cut during the 2023 offseason.

Steelers Surprise Roster Cut: QB Mitch Trubisky

Without Roethlisberger for the first time since 2004, the team selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with its 2022 first-round pick. Pittsburgh also signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal. Because of that, the rookie began his first NFL campaign on the bench.

However, in the middle of the season, head coach Mike Tomlin named Pickett as the new starter. In five games with Trubisky as a starter, the Steelers went 2-3. The veteran completed 65% of his passes for 1,252 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions. He also added 38 rushing yards for two scores.

Despite Pickett entering just his second season as a pro, it seems he will be the full-time starter. While Trubisky could be a valuable backup, his contract situation is not in his favor.

He is in the final year of his deal with a cap hit of about $10.6 million. For comparison, Jimmy Garoppolo’s restructured contract with the San Francisco 49ers had a base salary of approximately $6.5 million plus bonuses.

Differently from Trubisky, Garoppolo was in his sixth year with the franchise and had led the Niners to at least the NFC Championship Game in all seasons he was healthy.

Although Garoppolo eventually became a starter before injuring his foot, he was considered a backup to Trey Lance.

Something that also plays against keeping Trubisky on the roster is that the Steelers can save a lot of money by waiving him. Should Pittsburgh cut him in the offseason, it would clear about $8 million in cap space. The front office could use this money to help in a potential Sutton re-signing or to pursue other names in free agency.

With a second-year quarterback as a starter, Pittsburgh might need an experienced signal-caller as a backup.

Owner Art Rooney II has said as much, hinting that the former Chicago Bears QB would be back in 2023.

Even though Trubisky fits the description as a solid veteran, perhaps it is more beneficial to go after a cheaper option.

The Steelers could sign Drew Lock from the Seattle Seahawks. He failed to appear in a game in 2022 as he lost the quarterback battle to Geno Smith.

Another option is Joe Flacco of the New York Jets. The veteran has a Super Bowl MVP trophy under his belt and could be a mentor to Pickett in 2023.

A more viable name is Mason Rudolph. He has been with the franchise since 2018 and should be comfortable with the backup role. He should be a cheaper player and is already familiar with both Pickett and the system.

All things considered, the Steelers might opt to save money to bring back some key players and sign important free agents. That makes Mitch Trubisky a potential roster cut for Pittsburgh in the 2023 offseason.