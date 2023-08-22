Kenny Pickett's first preseason as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers has gone about as well as anyone could have hoped. The second-year signal-caller is taking full control of Pittsburgh's offense and he's made things look easy through two preseason games, albeit a small sample size.

Pickett and the Steelers' offensive starters scored two rather easy touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills' first-team defense in their preseason matchup last Saturday. Pickett was 3-for-4 throwing, with the highlight being a 25-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth.

That improved Pickett's preseason numbers to 9-for-11 passing, two touchdowns and a 149.1 passer rating. People are starting to talk about the Steelers QB and his second-year leap. He's not ready to crown himself just yet.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“It is preseason, man,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly. “Nothing counts, so it is kind of easy to remain motivated because we haven’t done anything yet. Everybody understands that.”

It's not unusual for fans and analysts to take even the slightest highlight or player gaffe in the preseason and run with it. It is the perfect time for overreactions, especially when it comes to quarterbacks.

While Pickett is right that the statistics and the records don’t count, there are a lot of guys who are fighting for their football lives during the preseason.

Kenny Pickett is not one of those players, as he's firmly locked in as the Steelers' quarterback of the present and what Pittsburgh hopes is a long future. Forgive him for shedding a sort of arrogant light on his near-perfect preseason to this point. He knows there's more to do to get to where he and the Steelers want to be.