The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their stellar preseason performance on Thursday with a convincing 24-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons. With the win, the Steelers finished their preseason campaign with a perfect 3-0 record. While the preseason doesn't actually matter for anything, it's still good to see the young guys gelling together and performing well. There isn't anything bad that can come from a perfect preseason showing. The Steelers now have some confidence heading into the season, and that is especially important for quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett didn't get a lot of action during the preseason, but when he was in the game, he was playing great.

Kenny Pickett had another superb outing against the Falcons in limited time. He finished the day going 4-4 through the air for 86 yards. His final preseason stats are extremely impressive. He finished the preseason 13-15 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. It doesn't get better than that, literally, as Pickett's QB rating in the preseason was a perfect 158.3. That will certainly get Steelers fans excited for the season.

Last season was Pickett's first with the Steelers, and he threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. He finished 245-389, good for a 63.0 completion percentage. It was a bit of a rough year for Pickett, but it looks like he's taken some strides in the offseason and is ready for year two.

The Steelers begin their regular season campaign on September 10th at home against the San Francisco 49ers. It will be interesting to see if Pickett's stellar play will continue into the regular season.