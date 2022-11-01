Steelers rumors: The real reason Pittsburgh traded Chase Claypool

In one of the first major moves prior to the trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. In return, they received a 2023 second-round pick.

Claypool spent the last two and a half seasons as one of the Steelers top receiving options. During his 39 games with the team, he recorded 153 receptions, 2,044 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns. But with the emergence of rookie wide receiver George Pickens, the Steelers seemed prepared to move on from Claypool. And it seems that they have been trying to move on for some time now.

Via CBS HQ Insider Josina Anderson:

“Added background: From what I am hearing, and been hearing over the last week the #Steelers moved on from what they felt like was somewhat of a ‘distraction’ behind-the scenes. I’m told the Claypool move has been on the table “for at least two weeks,” per league source.”

Claypool, while productive when on the field, may have been labeled a “distraction” by the team. This may have ultimately been what led them to move on.

With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett leading the charge, the Steelers may be headed toward a rebuild. They currently sit at 2-6 and are in last place in the AFC North.

Moving on from Claypool allows them to look toward the future. Between their draft picks and the second-rounder earned from the Bears, the Steelers could have three picks in the first 40 selections. That could help instantly improve this franchise.

Now, Claypool has been granted a fresh start on a Bears team in desperate need of help at wide receiver, and the Steelers have added a crucial piece to their rebuild.