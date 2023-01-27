As one of the greatest defensive players in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt was a no-brainer to be chosen for the Pro Bowl. He has been nominated for the honor for the last five seasons. However, the 28-year-old will not be participating in the reimagined games.

Watt will drop out of the Pro Bowl games, according to Dale Lolley of the team website. There is no new injury causing his decision but instead, it is a precautionary measure. The Steelers superstar had an injury-plagued season and is looking to avoid the risk of an offseason injury.

In the first game of the season, Watt suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle and underwent knee surgery, leaving him available only for just 10 games this season. The Steelers went 8-2 in those games but went 1-6 without him, resulting in a missed playoff berth.

Over his 10 games, Watt recorded 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble. The Steelers absolutely missed his presence. Althoug they got strong seasons from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith, the defense revolves around Watt. Fortunately, with the superstar taking the steps to maintain his health as the offseason begins, Pittsburgh can depend on having him back for next season.

While Watt focuses on staying right this offseason, the Steelers will try to surround him and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett with the right talent in order to get back into the postseason. Pittsburgh is looking to improve its win total after consecutive seasons with just nine wins.