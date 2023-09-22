Week 3 of the NFL is here, and on Sunday night in prime time, two of the AFC's most storied franchises will face off. The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel west to face the Las Vegas Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season. Both teams are 1-1 and looking to get ahead in the playoff race early in the season with a win.

The Steelers are coming off a wild Monday Night Football win where their defense scored two touchdowns in a win by four over the Browns. The offense continued to struggle despite a bounce-back game for their defense, which has some of the best talent in the league. The Raiders, meanwhile, are fresh off a humbling 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company ran through Las Vegas and dropped them to 1-1.

Both teams find themselves in similar positions. They've both squeaked out some tight wins against divisional foes in games where their opponents were slight favorites, and both have been soundly beaten by current members of the NFL's elite. This game will be a good measuring stick for both squads, as it could have late-season playoff implications if the Raiders and Steelers need a tiebreaker.

Additionally, the Steelers and Raiders cut a similar statistical imprint across the league through two games. They rank 31st and 3oth, respectively, in defense and rushing offense. That as a result of each getting blown out once and struggling to win once. Their passing games have managed to provide the occasional spark to lead them to those wins, which is why they both rank towards the middle of the pack. Here's everything you need to know about Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and Steelers.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football

Like most Sunday Night Football games, the Steelers and Raiders will be available to watch on NBC nationwide. With a cable subscription, you can watch via the NBC Sports website and your provider's login if you cannot be where your cable box and TV are come game time. Additionally, if you cannot access cable or network TV for whatever reason, you can stream online via fuboTV.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24 | 8:20 p.m. EDT

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV

T.V. channel: NBC| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Raiders -2.5 | O/U 43

Steelers storylines

Steelers fans have been less than thrilled with the offense in year two of the Kenny Pickett experience. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has received the brunt of the criticism for the lack of firepower. And in fairness, the Steelers are two defensive touchdowns away from starting 0-2. On Monday night, the Browns outgained the Steelers 408-255, gained 20 first downs to the Steelers' nine, and outscored the Steelers' offense 22-12. And while they pulled out the win, nothing the team showed erased the memory of the previous week's shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Additionally, the Steelers have been hit by the injury bug to start the year. Star wide receiver Diontae Johnson and lineman Cam Heyward are both on the IR. Can George Pickens carry the receivers on his own? How effective can the defense continue to be without Cam Heyward? These will be some of the biggest questions Pittsburgh has to answer in order to be effective on Sunday.

Raiders storylines

The Raiders are clinging to the top of the AFC West by virtue of Kansas City's dud they dropped against the Detroit Lions back in Week 1 and the win they eeked out in Denver that same week. Since then, it's been business as usual in the AFC West, with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City squad back to their winning ways and the Bills blasting the Raiders into a different dimension last week. And the Raiders have more reasons to be concerned. Star wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers have been in concussion protocols all week. And while they've both practiced, their status remains in question.

Getting those two back would be key for quarterback Jimmy Garappolo. With both in the lineup against Denver, he was 20-26 for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Without them/when they were only partially available, he had one touchdown and two interceptions on 16-24 passing. Yes, in all likelihood, Kansas City will remain the class of the AFC West. But the Raiders appear to have a chance to sniff around contention for a Wild Card spot if the rest of their division continues to falter. Can they take care of business against a team in a similar spot to them, though? That will be a big indicator of things to come.