The Las Vegas Raiders were faced with a tough task traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills, and despite hanging around early, ended up getting blown out by Josh Allen and company, 38-10. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels gave his explanation for the big loss, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

McDaniels: “We never got control of the line of scrimmage.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Raiders had a difficult time controlling the ground game of the Bills, allowing James Cook to gash their run defense to the tune of 123 yards on 17 carries. Damien Harris (47 yards, 1 touchdown) and Latavius Murray (22 yards, 1 touchdown) finished what Cook started on multiple drives, as the Raiders couldn't hold up on the interior defensive line against the powerful backs in the red zone.

The Bills totaled 183 yards on 35 carries, while QB Josh Allen was nearly perfect with a 31-for-37 performance for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns. Las Vegas was unable to generate consistent pressure, as Allen was only sacked twice.

On the other side of the football, the Raiders failed to get any push up front for star running back Josh Jacobs, who totaled -2 yards on 9 carries for the game. The Raiders only rushed for 55 yards total as a team, as Buffalo controlled the time of possession throughout the game thanks to the play of both their offensive and defensive lines.

The Raiders struggled on the ground last week as well, rushing for 61 yards on 29 carries in the win over the Broncos. The early struggles are surprising for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, as they averaged the 6th most yards per carry in 2022 with Jacobs leading the way.

After losing to the Bills in Week 2, the Raiders will look to control the line of scrimmage better next week, with a home battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers on tap for Week 3.