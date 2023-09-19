The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense carried the team in its 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Had the unit not played exceptionally well, the Steelers would've been defeated by the Browns, still searching for their first win after Week 2. The Steelers' 2023 season could've gotten away from Pittsburgh real fast.

Instead, the Steelers are riding high into their Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh has two very winnable upcoming games before hosting the Baltimore Ravens in a critical Week 5 AFC North matchup. That doesn't mean all is right in Pittsburgh.

TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith absolutely wrecked Deshaun Watson and the Browns offense. Both Steelers defenders scored a touchdown, allowing Pittsburgh to escape with a Week 2 victory. Watt, Highsmith and the rest of Pittsburgh's defense isn't going to be able to bail the Steelers out every week. If Pittsburgh can't improve in a few key areas, the Steelers will be at home watching the playoffs on Wild-Card Weekend for a second straight season.

Let's look at two causes for concern for the Steelers despite Pittsburgh's Week 2 Monday Night Football win over the Browns.

2. Kenny Pickett has been awful

It's probably time to ignore all of Kenny Pickett's success in the preseason. Preseason stats, of course, mean little when trying to predict meaningful NFL games, but what the Steelers quarterback did was hard to ignore. Pickett had a perfect passer rating and led Pittsburgh on a touchdown drive in all five of his series. It appeared to be a sign that the 2022 first-round draft pick had taken a step forward. At the very least, it might mean that Pickett would be a competent starting quarterback, giving the Steelers' offense a relatively high floor.

That hasn't been the case whatsoever. After scoring seven points in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh's offense was responsible for one touchdown and two field goals in Week 2. Pittsburgh had negative-seven yards of offense in the fourth quarter. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has rightfully taken plenty of heat, but Pickett hasn't been any better.

Pickett had a second straight poor showing against the Browns. He completed half of his passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Take away the 71-yard touchdown pass that George Pickens took to the house and the Steelers quarterback had 5.2 yards per attempt.

Pickett hasn't looked much better than the rookie who threw more interceptions than touchdowns a year ago. Maybe the 49ers and Browns deserve much of the credit. It's a major problem for Pittsburgh if Pickett can't quickly become the quarterback that it had hoped it drafted.

1. The Steelers' run defense has been subpar

Pickett and the Steelers offense are far and away the biggest concern for Pittsburgh going forward. The defense is clearly the strength of the team, particularly its ability to put pressure on the quarterback. The Steelers lead the AFC with nine sacks after Week 2. The run defense, however, has left much to be desired.

The 49ers ran all over the Steelers in the season opener, totaling 188 yards on 5.5 yards per carry. The Browns were even better, rushing for 198 yards in 5.7 yards per attempt. Even after Nick Chubb suffered his devastating knee injury, Cleveland was able to move the ball on the ground. Jerome Ford had a 69-yard run.

Pittsburgh could have a tough time playing from behind this season. Pickett doesn't look like a quarterback who is going to mount a ton of comebacks, despite his moments down the stretch of last season. If opposing teams are able to run the ball at will against the Steelers when they have a lead, Pittsburgh's chances of winning a competitive AFC North are going to be slim.