Published November 12, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

For the second time in two weeks, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry praised UConn’s Azzi Fudd. The Huskies’ star, who was last year’s No. 1 recruit, has become the focal point of her team’s offense after Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady were lost for the season due to lower body injuries. With her ability to splash threes from beyond the arc, Curry shouted out the budding star by wearing her UConn No. 35 jersey to the Warriors’ most recent post-game press conference.

Steph is rocking a UConn Azzi Fudd jersey, still supporting women’s sports as always. Went to Stanford women’s basketball Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/iyQP4YrNib — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 12, 2022

“The women’s game is nice to see in-person and I couldn’t see Azzi [Fudd’s] play at UConn but its her birthday and the start of the season,” Curry said postgame. “I want to shout her out. Basketball is basketball and we’re going to continue to do our part to shine a light and celebrate those women who are doing amazing things on the court.”

In UConn’s exhibition against Kuztown, Fudd dropped 29 points and nailed nine three-pointers for the Huskies. Curry responded on Twitter by quote-tweeting the program’s post with Fudd’s numbers.

Splash! 9 of em 🙌🏽 https://t.co/YzkzJnmW2a — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 7, 2022

Curry spoke to the Associated Press about valuing women in basketball’s culture and how he was impacted by a woman who is a big NBA fan.

“It’s about understanding the value that women bring into this male-dominated league,” Curry said in an interview with The Associated Press. “She was one of the first people I met when I got drafted. She made me feel right at home, my family feel right at home. She was a great ambassador for what the transition was going to be like. Now 14 years later, we felt it was right to honor her with the ring with everybody watching.”