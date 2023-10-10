Stephen A. Smith, no stranger to poor taste, inflammatory comments, may have stepped in it again by making a joke about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones being on “suicide watch” on World Mental Health Day no less.

The comments came during a First Take segment on Tuesday morning about whether Daniel Jones should sit for next weekend's game following his neck injury during the Giants' game against the Dolphins this past weekend. In his answer, Smith said that Daniel Jones should be on suicide watch following his poor play of late.

To his credit, Stephen A. Smith realized the comment was poor taste and apologized for it quickly soon after, acknowledging that it was World Mental Health Day and that he didn't mean to be inconsiderate. However, the comment will quickly join the litany of insensitive verbal gaffes Smith has made on First Take over the years.

In 2014, Smith was suspended by ESPN after notoriously insinuating that victims of domestic violence are to blame for the abuse they’re subjected to, in a segment discussing Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice's disturbing physical attack against his wife.

Again in 2016, Smith was criticized for “mansplaining” to Ayesha Curry how to act as an NBA wife following a Twitter post she wrote when upset about her husband Steph Curry receiving his first ejection from a game. Ayesha Curry herself called out Smith for that slight, tweeting at him with the question, “why are you putting two women against each other like that? You're the one that's out of pocket.”

No word on whether Daniel Jones will respond to Tuesday's latest poor taste comment from Stephen A. Smith, but even if he doesn't, Smith — who calls out athletes for their poor play regularly on First Take — should abide by the same standards that he holds others to, and deserves to be called out himself for unsportsmanlike conduct as a media personality for this one.