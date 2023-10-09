The latest Daniel Jones injury update from New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll will give Big Blue fans a ray of hope that their $40 million quarterback will be OK to play in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.

“Giants coach Brian Daboll does not have results of Daniel Jones' X-rays or scans yet, but the coach says on a Zoom press conference that he's ‘optimistic’ about Daniel Jones possibly playing against the Buffalo Bills this week,” New York Daily News Giants beat writer Pat Leonard reported on Monday.

This Daniel Jones injury update comes less than 24 hours after the QB exited the team’s 31-16 Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury. Losing the signal-caller would be a massive blow ahead of the Giants’ Week 6 primetime matchup with Daboll’s old employer, the Bills.

If Jones can’t answer the bell this week, the G Men will turn to another former Bill, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor almost wasn’t an option for next Sunday as the backup QB faced his own injury scare after Jones went down, although Daboll reported after the game that he just had the wind knocked out of him.

No matter who plays this week, the one thing that is certain is that the QB will take more hits on Sunday night as the Giants' offensive line continues to struggle mightily. One week after allowing 11 sacks against the Seattle Seahawks, New York’s porous line gave up seven sacks and 14 QB hits to the Dolphins.