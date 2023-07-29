Stephen A Smith made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Friday night after he referred to Kim Kardashian as a “prostitute” in a tweet. The ESPN broadcaster also asked if Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, was a “pimp.” This did not sit well with Philadelphia 76ers veteran Patrick Beverley who quickly called out his ESPN colleague for the inappropriate tweet.

Smith has since deleted the original tweet, which was sent to promote the live airing of The Stephen A. Smith Show from Las Vegas on Friday night. Stephen A has also responded to Beverley, who recently signed with the Sixers as a free agent this summer, with an explanation:

“Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue,” Smith wrote in his tweet.

Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue. https://t.co/PYYAen6mPZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2023

By “clerical error” did he mean that someone else tweeted this out for him? It wouldn't be surprising if Stephen A has a social media team, and perhaps this is what he is implying here. Smith also did say that the issue is “being corrected,” so does this mean that the person behind the tweet is getting reprimanded, or at worse, fired?

The mean streets of Twitter weren't buying it, though:

“I don’t think of her that way” pic.twitter.com/jFnn35lda2 — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 29, 2023

Stephen A Liar — Spencer (@SpencerParsons0) July 29, 2023

You’re trash buddy. Be better — Raptors Brasil 🦖 (@RaptorsBrazil) July 29, 2023

“Clerical error” I’m dying. Worse then saying “I got hacked” 😂😂 — PPRFantasyTips (@PPRFantasyTips) July 29, 2023

For what it's worth, Stephen A Smith actually did not apologize for his tweet. He admitted his mistake, but there was no actual apology.