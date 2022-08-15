Stephen A. Smith returns to ESPN’s First Take in a bonkers orange suit on a yacht

Stephen A Smith is back and still loud, but perhaps his attire during his first appearance on ESPN’s First Take in several weeks is even louder. The man returned to the show on an ultra-bright orange suit that we are betting is visible from outer space while also having a blast on a yacht. What?! You really just have to see it to believe what we just described.

Daaaaaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnn… pic.twitter.com/Hm4p6JeBbS — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 15, 2022

With the return of Stephen A. Smith, the First Take crew begin today's show on a yacht 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZe78iiwhJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 15, 2022

First of all, if anyone said that they predicted that Stephen A Smith would be re-appearing on First Take looking like he’s about to join Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis in a mission to save the Earth by blowing up an asteroid, then that guy is definitely lying.

In any case, those looking forward to hearing what Stephen A Smith has to say in the coming days about the situation between the Brooklyn Nets and superstar forward Kevin Durant should be celebrating. In fact, the city of Bristol should be celebrating, Throw a parade already!

Stephen A Smith missed weeks of First Take episodes and used the time away from the set to recover after going under the knife to repair a shoulder issue. Who knew that even sports broadcast personalities could also go down with an injury like that?

With Stephen A Smith back, expect him to fire right away. It may be the NBA offseason, but there are a lot of hot topics for him to tackle, especially with the NFL season just around the corner.