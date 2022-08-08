‘Stepping out there was a little bit emotional’: Jacob deGrom sounds off on making first Citi Field start of the season in Mets win

Jacob deGrom returned to the Citi Field mound for the first time since July 7th of last season. The New York Mets ace delivered a masterpiece, taking a perfect game nearly into the seventh inning and nearly shutting down the Atlanta Braves in a huge win.

After the game, deGrom discussed how much it meant to him to see the ovation from Mets fans. He has worked back from numerous injuries and is now back to embarrassing batters with his unreal velocity. The atmosphere at Citi Field was loud and electric throughout the game, especially when the superstar was on the mound.

“Stepping out there was a little bit emotional,” Jacob deGrom told reporters in the locker room after the Mets’ 5-2 win. “I mean, big ovation, kind of took a second, took it all in and then tried to focus and tried to take care of business.” Suffice to say that he took care of business by striking out 12 batters and allowing his first base runner in the sixth inning.

Jacob deGrom made history in his first Citi Field start in 13 months. He recorded the most strikeouts in a player’s first 200 games in MLB history. By combining for 19 strikeouts with relievers Joely Rodriguez and Edwin Diaz, the franchise record for most K’s in a game was matched again and for the first time since 1991. Seeing such dominate right away after a lengthy absence is certainly a great sight to see for the World Series-hopeful Mets.

The final stat line for Jacob deGrom in just his second start of the 2022 season: two earned runs in 5.2 innings, one walk, one hit and a dozen strikeouts. Getting him back is huge for New York, who extended its NL East lead to 6.5 games over the Braves after winning four of their five games this weekend.