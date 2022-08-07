Mets ace Jacob deGrom sets MLB history in first Citi Field start in 13 months

Jacob deGrom made his first start at Citi Field since July 7th of last season. An unfortunate bout with injuries has caused the New York Mets ace to miss a full calendar year. Now, the superstar is back in action and is already dominating.

In his first home start of the 2022 season, deGrom carved up the Atlanta Braves to the tune of 12 strikeouts in 5.2 innings. He struck out every batter he faced at least once, including Austin Riley twice, while proving he is back to his old self. His 10th K gave him a new record, as he notched the most strikes in any player’s first 200 MLB contests.

HISTORY 👏 Jacob deGrom has the most ever strikeouts (1,521) by a pitcher in their first 200 MLB games. pic.twitter.com/DJhLwwyJnE — ESPN (@espn) August 7, 2022

Sadly for New York, Jacob deGrom’s dominant start ended on a sour note. With two outs left in the sixth inning, he walked Ehrie Adrianza and allowed a two-run home run to Dansby Swanson. His bid for both a perfect game and no-hit bid was ended abruptly but his performance was still fantastic. The Mets led the Braves 5-0 as deGrom left to a roaring crowd.

In his first start this season, Jacob deGrom allowed just one run in five innings to go along with six strikeouts. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will team up with Max Scherzer to form one of the greatest pitching tandems in the sport. New York’s strong offense partnered with two aces should give it a massive advantage as the playoff race heats up.

As the Mets look to reach the World Series, Jacob deGrom will once again be a key contributor. Although his injury history is worrisome, there are no doubts about his ability when he is good to go.