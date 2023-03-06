The Golden State Warriors have dealt with injury issues and and inconsistency all season and as a result they’ve relied heavily on two-way contract players Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome all season. As two-way contract players, they are allowed a maximum of 50 NBA game appearances. Once they hit that limit they either have to be signed to a standard NBA contract or they cannot appear again that season unless it’s in the G League. Lamb has been a fixture in the Warriors rotation throughout the season and following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stressed the importance of Lamb in the rotation via NBC Sports.

Steve Kerr says he'd "love to get [Lamb] on the roster" after Lamb reached the two-way limit of 50 games today pic.twitter.com/QEz9eRiMmU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He plays an important role for us because he connects a lot of lineups with his ability to space the floor and shoot the three,” Steve Kerr said. “He just plays the way we’ve always played. . .make a quick decision, drive it, pass and shoot it, and then he’s big and versatile enough to guard multiple spots. He connects a lot of our lineups when we play two big, we can have him at the three or we can play him at the four. He’s been really helpful for us this year and we’d love to get him on the roster and we’ll see what happens.”

The Warriors currently have 15 players under contract but Lester Quinones is on a 10-day contract and could be released to make room for Anthony Lamb on the regular roster. This season Lamb has been averaging 7.0 points per game and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from the three-point line.