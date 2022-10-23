Steve Sarkisian reveals plan for Quinn Ewers after QB struggles in loss to Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns dropped their third game of the season in a 41-34 defeat to Oklahoma State, but head coach Steve Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers as the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

Ewers competed fearlessly against the relentless Cowboys, and he completed 19 of 49 passes for 319 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Ewers and Hudson Card have shared quarterback duties for the Longhorns this season.

While Sarkisian made the announcement, it appears that Ewers’ advantage is anything but firm. It would not be surprising to see Card get another chance in the final weeks of the regular season.

Ewers has completed 82 of 142 passes for 1,139 yards with 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. Card has completed 74 of 107 passes for 923 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Longhorns were able to start the game against Oklahoma State in sharp fashion, and they built a 31-17 lead with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter when Roschon Johnson scored on a 52-yard burst. Oklahoma State cut the lead to 7 points before halftime on Dominic Richardson’s 2-yard run.

The two teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter before the Cowboys tied it on a 10-yard touchdown pass by Spencer Sanders to Brennan Presley.

Sanders followed that up by throwing the game-winning 41-yard scoring pass to Bryson Green with 3:09 remaining in the game. Quinn Ewers had a chance to drive for the tying touchdown, but his last pass was intercepted by Kendal Daniels deep in Oklahoma State territory with 8 seconds remaining.

Texas was attempting the rare Oklahoma double, having overpowered the Sooners 49-0 in the Red River Shootout two weeks earlier.