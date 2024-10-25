Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks wants to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be the end game.

During her recent interview with Rolling Stone (per Billboard), Nicks called Kelce a “good man.” She then discussed their relationship further. “She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She's in a good place right now. … I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.”

One specific part of their relationship Nicks praises is their ability to be separate. Nicks also foresees the couple having kids “if she wants that.”

“[Travis] does his thing, and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that,” said Nicks. “I just want all of that for her.”

As Billboard notes, Stevie Nicks previously hung out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during the Eras Tour's stop in Dublin, Ireland. Nicks will also appear on the Philadelphia Eagles' forthcoming Christmas album, which features Jason Kelce.

Who is Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks?

Nicks is best known for her time with Fleetwood Mac. She joined the band with her then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham, launching a soft reboot of the band with their 1975 self-titled album.

During their run, Fleetwood Mac released iconic albums like Rumours and Tusk. They remained together until 1995. A couple of years later, they reunited and remained together until 2022.

After the death of Christine McVie, the band seemingly split. They have retired from the road and recording music. Time will tell if the remaining members ever get back together.

In turn, Nicks is enjoying her solo career. She has been touring with Billy Joel while also embarking on a solo tour. Additionally, Nicks was recently the musical guest for an episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been in a steady relationship. It has become the center of the pop culture world's attention.

Speculation began when Kelce publicly shouted out Swift on his New Heights podcast. He recalled seeing her Eras Tour and trying to meet her after the show. Unfortunately, Swift did not greet her guests on this particular night, so this was his next big play.

A few months later, Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. She would subsequently go to 12 more of his games, including Super Bowl LVIII.

So far, in 2024, Swift has made it to three of their games. She attended the first two against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals before missing a couple road games. Swift later returned when the Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints on their home turf.

In turn, Kelce has supported her while she is on the Eras Tour. During his offseason, he regularly was seen on the European leg of the tour, even appearing on stage during her June 23, 2024, concert in London, England.

Now, Swift is embarking on the final leg of the Eras Tour, which wraps on December 8. Kelce and the Chiefs are still undefeated and sitting atop the AFC at 6-0.