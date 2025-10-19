The Kansas City Chiefs get back to a winning record after completely dismantling the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 in Week 7. It was a dominant display from quarterback Patrick Mahomes with wide receiver Rashee Rice back in the mix after being suspended for six games. However, the big win turned out to be a career first for head coach Andy Reid.

Reid, who is in his 27th year as a head coach, earned his first regular-season shutout win on Sunday, according to Christian Gonzales of Around the NFL. That's a bizarre stat considering how long Andy Reid has been coaching in the league. On top of that amazing feat, the 67-year-old coach is now tied with Mike Shanahan for the most wins against the Raiders (21).

“Final: Chiefs 31, Raiders 0

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid gets his first regular-season shutout win. Reid is now 21-4 as the Chiefs HC vs. the Raiders. He is now tied with Mike Shanahan (21-7) for most wins vs. [the] Raiders by any coach with any single team all-time.”

Article Continues Below

The big win advances the Chiefs to 4-3 on the season, keeping them within reach of the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos in the AFC West. After what was a slow start to the 2025-26 campaign, Kansas City appears to be back on track after earning its second consecutive win.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs move on to Week 8, where they'll take on the Washington Commanders. It will be a primetime “Monday Night Football” game that should get plenty of attention from sports fans.