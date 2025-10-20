Following some early-season scuffles, the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) have quickly re-established themselves as one of the teams to watch this year. Although they are still in third place in their own division, few franchises seem as intimidating as the three-time reigning AFC champions. KC is exuding an aura despite being without the man it tapped to be its long-term starting left tackle. There is still no clarity concerning rookie Josh Simmons.

The Chiefs have decided to keep things private when it comes to the former Ohio State standout, who has missed the last two games due to what the team is calling “a family situation.” Legendary head coach Andy Reid is following suit, choosing to avoid going into detail about Simmons' status.

“{General manager Brett Veach} is handling everything there,” the three-time Super bowl champion told reporters on Monday, per The Athletic's Jesse Newell. “So we just move on with that.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also refrained from speaking at length about his teammate's absence, but he did say that he is praying for him. It remains unclear when Simmons will return to the field.

The 22-year-old suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and was therefore unable to compete with the Buckeyes during their magnificent title run. His health also caused him to tumble down the draft board. A big opportunity consequently presented itself, however.

The Chiefs selected Josh Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick, believing him to be a key part of an offensive line that was in need of some retooling after a Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He progressed beautifully through his recovery and was ready to play for KC's season opener. The 2024 Third-Team All-Big Ten selection has allowed one sack and three total pressures, while also committing three penalties in 314 NFL snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are getting along just fine right now — scoring 30 points or more in three of their last four games — but expectations are obliviously high for Simmons. If he fulfills his potential, this squad will look quite scary on offense. The young LT obviously has more pressing matters to deal with, though.