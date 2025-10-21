Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know how to celebrate.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 0-31, Swift and Kelce decided to head to 1587 Prime Steakhouse — the restaurant that the Chiefs tight end co-owns with Patrick Mahomes — for a bite to eat.

According to fan footage, Swift was in attendance to help celebrate her fiancé's big win on Sunday (Oct. 19).

🎥| Taylor spotted at 1587 Prime after the game!

Swift was in attendance at the Chiefs' game, although she wasn't spotted by broadcast cameras; a fan filmed her from her suite.

It's not a surprise that Swift and Kelce would end up at 1587 because, face it, who wouldn't want to go to a place where there is a drink named after you? The singer's drink is called “The Alchemy,” which contains “a clarified citrus vodka blend, dry curacao, aronia berry, cranberry, strawberry, lime, and is finished with oolong tea,” according to Daily Mail. The drink is in reference to the singer's song on her 14-time Grammy-winning 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. Patrick Mahomes' drink is called “Showtime;” Kelce's is named after his nickname “Big Yeti;” and “Queen B” in honor of Brittany Mahomes.

In a statement prior to the launch of the restaurant in September, Kelce shared that he and Mahomes wanted to show love to the city.

“[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football,” Kelce said.

Swift has attended all of the home games so far this season. She went to the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The singer has been noticeably trying to avoid cameras which is something she spoke about during her BBC 2 Radio interview.

“I think the entering and exiting building without being seen,” she responded. “Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care. Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse. Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

The next game for the Chiefs is against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 27.