While he is no longer playing for them, former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was loving watching Rashee Rice's return from suspension against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reaction to Rice's two-touchdown game. “Also Rashee Rice is so dangerous !! Chiefs back rolling love to see it,” he posted.

Though they were never teammates, Hill appears to be a fan of Rice. He was keeping a close eye on their game against the Raiders, which they won 31-0.

Hill played for the Chiefs from 2016 to 2021. They drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. After the 2021 season, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. His latest season with them was disappointing, as he suffered a torn ACL in their Week 4 game.

Rashee Rice's return from suspension helped propel the Chiefs to a win over the Raiders

In Week 7, Rice made his return to the field, playing in his first game since Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. During their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, Rice was injured by Patrick Mahomes, who was trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception.

During the offseason, Rice was involved in a car crash. This led to his suspension, which Rice opted to serve during the opening six games of the 2025 season.

Now, he appears fully recovered from his torn ACL injury. The Chiefs' offense is getting healthy and grooving, and the rest of the league is on notice.

In his first game back, Rice caught seven passes on 10 targets. He logged 42 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his return game.

The Chiefs shut out the Raiders in their game. Patrick Mahomes had another stellar game, throwing three touchdown passes and no interceptions. Travis Kelce led the team in receiving yards (54) on three catches. Hollywood Brown caught the other touchdown pass that Rice did not catch.

Rice was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU. His rookie season remains his best to date. Rice was targeted 102 times, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

Before his injury in 2024, Rice was off to another stellar start. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.