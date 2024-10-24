Travis Kelce is having major FOMO (fear of missing out) about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Swift resumed the final leg of her Eras Tour last week in Miami. The pop star held three sold-out shows at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Jason Kelce — Travis' older brother — was able to attend the show and recapped his experience on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“Dude it was Incredible,” Jason reminisced about the show. “It was incredible.”

Travis responded, “Man, I wish I was there.

“Everyone had a good time,” Jason said referring to attending the event with their family. “Not only did everyone have a good time but everybody has been texting over the last couple of days since then like, ‘Dude, she’s just incredible.’ ”

“The show’s incredible, Miami was another level of it,” Jason added. “I’m excited for her to be back on tour for this final leg of the Eras run here. It’s pretty awesome. It was an incredible trip, so keep killing it, Tay.”

“Keep killing it,” Travis replied.

Jason invited a couple of friends to the Miami show but he made note that his daughter Elliotte Kelce and their mom Donna Kelce were first-timers to the Eras Tour experience.

“Donna Kelce's first show, Elliotte Kelce's first show, Wyatt Kelce's first show,” he said. “It was an awesome time down there, man,” he continued adding that Swift's show had amazing energy and surprised fans by also performing in the pouring rain.

Ivanka Trump Makes Appearance At Taylor Swift Eras Tour Amid Father Donald Trump's ‘Hate' Claim

Ivanka Trump made headlines when she reportedly attended the Miami show amid her father, Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, claimed he “hated” Swift after she endorsed of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift continued. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

Swift's next show is Friday, Oct. 25 in New Orleans.