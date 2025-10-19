The Kansas City Chiefs face the Las Vegas Raiders today, but will we get a glimpse of Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift?

The Chiefs and Raiders go head-to-head Sunday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. The game will take place at Chiefs Kingdom's home turf at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's a possibility that Swift will attend due to the game being at home, and she has only attended home games this year and last year for any regular-season or playoff games. The last away game the singer attended was when the Chiefs played the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans back in February.

Has Taylor Swift tightened her security?

While Swift attended the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she has been noticeably absent from broadcast cameras and has not been seen walking to the suite. This is because she has reportedly tightened her security given recent events such as the Charlie Kirk assassination, and was dealing with a stalker. Sbe walked into Arrowhead Stadium, reportedly behind a bulletproof wall.

“The Daily Mail can reveal she is facing mounting struggles with an alleged stalker who, despite extensive efforts by a personal investigator, cannot be found,” the outlet reported, citing court documents back in September. “Brian Jason Wagner, whom Swift, 35, has a temporary restraining order (TRO) against, has disappeared, according to a declaration filed by Brooke Berg, a licensed private investigator who was hired to help the singer track him down.”

Swift has since been granted a five-year restraining order from the stalker which was issued on Sept. 22. The alleged stalker's name is Brian Jason Wagner and is “prohibited from contacting the singer in any way and must surrender any firearms, ammunition or body armor,” USA Today reports. He has been accused of r”epeatedly appeared at her home and insisted she was the mother of his son,” the outlet added.

While the stalker situation seems to be handeled. it's not abnormal for the singer to take evert necessary safety precautions.

Where can we see Taylor Swift next?

Since Swift is only showing at home games thus far, here are a couple more games that we are looking to hopefully get a glimpse of the singer.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Home Games

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders on Monday, October 27

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 23

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25

The Chiefs and Raiders game can be found at CBS, Hulu, Paramount+, and NFL+.