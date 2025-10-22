The Kansas City Chiefs have had an uneven season so far. Kansas City started out the year with a disappointing 2-3 record, but the squad has since won two games in a row. Chiefs fans hope that with the NFL trade deadline approaching, the squad can go out and get some help.

Some ESPN insiders are speculating at what the Chiefs might do. It seems that a surprise might be up the team's sleeve.

“The Chiefs are almost always active at the trade deadline. It seems they add a receiver most years. But assuming everyone stays healthy, they seem to like what they have at that position. I also don't get the sense they're desperate to add a running back, as has been speculated by many on the outside since the season began,” Dan Graziano wrote.

Graziano thinks Kansas City will instead address other needs.

“If the Chiefs add at the deadline, I expect it to be on defense — maybe a veteran edge rusher — or possibly the offensive line,” Graziano said.

Graziano doesn't appear to be alone in his speculation that Kansas City may be fine at running back.

“Running back seems less settled. But to your point, Dan, Isiah Pacheco is picking up steam (108 yards on 27 carries the past two weeks) and rookie Brashard Smith's workload is slowly increasing,” Jeremy Fowler said.

The Chiefs are 4-3 on the campaign. The NFL trade deadline is November 4.

Chiefs need to pick up more victories

Kansas City has looked strong in their last two games. The Chiefs last blew out the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0, and put on a masterful display of defense in that game. Kansas City held Las Vegas to just 95 total yards of offense. Before that contest, Kansas City also picked up a 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The victories need to keep coming. Kansas City is behind in the AFC West to the Denver Broncos. Denver has won four games in a row.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his team is moving in the right direction.

“I'm proud of our guys of how they played,” Reid said in a presser about his team's win over Las Vegas. “I thought our guys came out and really were able to stay aggressively both defensively and offensively from the start.”

The Chiefs next play the Washington Commanders on Monday.