The Kansas City Chiefs have been riding high after a dominant 31-0 shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, highlighted by Rashee Rice’s explosive return from suspension. However, the team received devastating news on the injury front.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. “DT Omarr Norman-Lott, their second-rounder this year, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season,” Rapoport reported. “The promising young lineman turns his attention to a full recovery for 2026.”

It’s a crushing blow for a player who was starting to carve out a meaningful role in Kansas City’s defensive rotation. Norman-Lott was drafted in the second round (63rd overall) after an impressive college career at Arizona State and Tennessee. Known for his blend of power and quickness, he was expected to be a key piece alongside All-Pro Chris Jones on the interior defensive line.

This isn’t the first time injuries have hampered Norman-Lott’s development. Back in August, The Athletic’s Jesse Newell reported that the rookie re-aggravated an ankle injury during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

#Chiefs DT Omarr Norman-Lott, their second rounder this year, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, sources say. The promising young lineman turns his attention to a full recovery for 2026. pic.twitter.com/ENhUz0qaZj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2025

He returned to finish the game, which gave the team confidence in his toughness, but this new knee injury is far more severe and will end his debut campaign before it truly began.

During his college tenure, Norman-Lott flashed elite potential with an 18.9 percent pass-rush win rate at Tennessee in 2024. His combination of motor and leverage made him a standout prospect for Kansas City’s front seven. Without him, the Chiefs will likely lean more heavily on rotational veterans Fabien Lovett Sr. and Marlon Tuipulotu to fill the void.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ offense is trending in the opposite direction. Wide receiver Rashee Rice made a statement in his return from suspension, catching seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas. Former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill even chimed in on social media after the win, posting, “Also Rashee Rice is so dangerous!! Chiefs back rolling love to see it.”

Despite the positive momentum on offense, Norman-Lott’s loss leaves a hole in the defense that could affect Kansas City’s interior pressure for the remainder of the season. The Chiefs will need to rely on their depth and defensive creativity to maintain their dominance up front as they continue their push atop the AFC standings.