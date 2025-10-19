Taylor Swift has arrived!

The singer at the Kansas City Chiefs game, according to Elle, but she has not been photographed at the time thus far. The Chiefs are playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, and we predicted that the star would show up, given that they are playing at home at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift has been keeping a low profile while she supports her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and has been entering and exiting the stadium in an attempt to shy away from cameras. She spoke about the lengths she goes to trying to keep away from media attention in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2.

“I think the entering and exiting building without being seen,” she responded. “Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care. Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse. Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

Article Continues Below

This season and last season, the pop star has only been to home games as she previously cited security concerns.

So far this season, she has attended the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Below are some other games in which Swift could appear at later this season:

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Home Games

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders on Monday, October 27

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 23

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25