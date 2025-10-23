The Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) are finding their rhythm at the perfect time. After shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 in Week 7, Kansas City is showing flashes of the dominant team fans have come to expect. Now, the reigning AFC powerhouse returns home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Washington Commanders (3-4). The Chiefs are looking to extend their winning streak to three games and reinforce their standing among the conference’s elite.

Chiefs aim to keep momentum rolling

Patrick Mahomes, fresh off a three-touchdown performance, appears to have rediscovered his groove. The Chiefs got a major boost with the return of Rashee Rice last week. He recently completed his six-game suspension. Rice’s return added another dynamic layer to an already deep receiving corps. It will of course, continue to free up Travis Kelce and give Mahomes more flexibility to attack a struggling Washington secondary. The Chiefs’ defense, led by Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, continues to be strong. They rank top five in both total yards and points allowed.

Commanders face uphill battle without Jayden Daniels

The Commanders, meanwhile, enter Monday night reeling from back-to-back losses. They will be forced to start Marcus Mariota in place of the injured Jayden Daniels. Mariota will start for the third time this season. He will need to rely heavily on Chris Moore and Zach Ertz to establish some offensive rhythm against a Chiefs defense that’s been suffocating opponents.

Defensively, the Commanders have been inconsistent at best. They’ve surrendered over 250 passing yards per game and allowed opposing quarterbacks to post an average 111.9 passer rating over the past six contests. Against a red-hot Mahomes, Washington’s chances look slim. The truth is that for Kansas City, this has all the makings of another statement win.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Chiefs and the Commanders in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes posts his best passer rating of the season

If there’s one thing Mahomes loves, it’s the spotlight. Of course, few stages shine brighter than Monday Night Football at Arrowhead. Coming off a dominant outing against the Raiders, Mahomes is clearly in command of this offense again. What’s more, he’s now thrown at least three touchdowns in three of his last four games. That proves that early-season struggles are a distant memory.

The Commanders’ defense will be in for a long night. They’ve been torched by opposing quarterbacks for explosive plays all season. With Rice back and Xavier Worthy healthy, expect the Chiefs to open up their playbook. Mahomes eclipses his season-best 132.2 passer rating (set against Detroit in Week 6), throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in one of his most efficient performances of the season.

Travis Kelce leads the team in receiving yards and finds the end zone

Yes, Mahomes has spread the ball around more this season. That said, Kelce remains the engine that keeps Kansas City’s passing game running smoothly. He’s posted over 50 receiving yards in three straight games. The veteran just shows no signs of slowing down. Against Washington, Kelce’s knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage could make him the focal point of the offense once again.

Washington’s top cornerback is sidelined, leaving their secondary vulnerable to mismatches. Expect Mahomes to exploit that by feeding Kelce early and often on seam routes and third-down conversions. Even with Rice there, Kelce will lead the Chiefs in receiving with over 90 yards and a touchdown. He will once more remind everyone why he remains one of the most uncoverable players in football.

Chiefs defense suffocates Marcus Mariota

The Commanders’ best hope lies in controlling the tempo with their run game. Still, even that may be a tall order against this Kansas City defense. The Chiefs are allowing just 16.2 points per game and have held opposing offenses under 20 points in five of their seven contests. With Marcus Mariota under center, Washington’s attack will likely rely on designed runs and short passes. That's a conservative approach that plays directly into Kansas City’s strengths.

Look for Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, and Charles Omenihu to dominate the trenches. They collapse the pocket and force Mariota into hurried throws. Kansas City’s defense records at least five sacks and limits Mariota to under 180 passing yards. This unit will keep the Commanders out of rhythm from the opening drive.

Chiefs deliver another primetime blowout win

The Chiefs appear to be turning a corner at the right time. Monday night could mark their most convincing victory yet. Kansas City’s offense is humming, the defense is playing at an elite level, and the Arrowhead crowd will be electric under the lights. For Washington, missing their starting quarterback against this buzzsaw of a team feels like a recipe for disaster.

Expect the Chiefs to start fast, build a commanding halftime lead, and coast to their third straight win, 35-10 victory.

The Chiefs’ early-season hiccups seem long gone. This team is clicking in all phases. Monday night’s game will be a reminder to the rest of the league that Kansas City is still the team to beat.