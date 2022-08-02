‘Stop that sh*t’: Ex-NBA champ reacts to Ja Morant saying he’d ‘cook’ Michael Jordan

After saying recently that he would have cooked Michael Jordan in his era, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant got a rather stern reality check from former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell.

Speaking with Gilbert Arenas on the No Chill Gil podcast, Maxwell shared his experience playing against Jordan and how the Chicago Bulls legend brought nightmares to his opponents, noting that they marked their calendars for games against the Windy City franchise and had sleepless nights before every game. The ex-Houston Rockets guard then went on to share how those disrespecting the GOAT wouldn’t want no part of prime MJ.

“Mike is the best man. I mean, all these kids talking a lot of sh*t. Ja–you know I love you and your dad–but stop that sh*t man,” Maxwell shared.

No one would argue with Vernon Maxwell’s comments, and as someone who actually played against Michael Jordan in HIS era, he knows what he’s talking about.

Grizzlies fans probably loved Ja Morant’s confident take, and who wouldn’t be? Any franchise would love to have a talent like him who has made himself as one of the fastest-rising young stars in the NBA. However, before making such claims, Morant needs to show first that he can lead his team to the NBA Finals and win at the highest level.

.@VernonMaxwell11 is here to remind these young players (e.g. @JaMorant) that they don't want no part of prime Michael Jordan

😂😂😂@KingJosiah54 x Agent Zero x Mad Max: https://t.co/H9fj9D4QZl pic.twitter.com/SD3siW8Lg2 — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) August 1, 2022

The Morant issue aside, it would have been interesting as well had Maxwell reacted to Draymond Green’s recent comments about how the 2017 Golden State Warriors would’ve beaten the 1998 Bulls and Jazz. Surely, he’ll have some strong opinions on the take as well.