Legendary WNBA player Sue Bird has embarked on a new chapter in her illustrious career by joining the Seattle Storm's ownership group, a move she compares to her initial experiences as a rookie. Bird, who retired at the end of the 2022 season after a storied two-decade career with the Storm, expressed her enthusiasm for the new role while speaking to the media for the first time since the announcement on Monday.
Bird likened her new ownership role to her first year in the WNBA.
“This actually feels reminiscent to my rookie year in a sense,” Bird said via Kevin Pelton of ESPN, highlighting the mix of excitement and unfamiliarity that comes with stepping into the ownership circle. Drafted first overall by the Storm in 2002, Bird's transition from the court to the boardroom marks a significant shift in her professional life, yet she views it as a natural progression of her enduring relationship with the team and the city of Seattle.
It also reflects an investment not only to the Storm but also to women's sports, having already ventured into investments with the NWSL franchise NJ/NY Gotham FC and other initiatives, Bird sees her involvement in the Storm's ownership as both inevitable and essential.
“I feel like it was kind of inevitable in a lot of ways,” Bird said. “It was something that I've always wanted, something that I've always had in the back of my head. For whatever reason, this is just when it worked out. I've only been retired not even two years, so give me a second, right?”
Integrating Sue Bird’s experiences with Storm’s ownership
The transition from player to owner is filled with learning opportunities, as Bird acknowledges the differences between being on the court and managing from behind the scenes.
“But that is from a player’s perspective. So the way I view it is I can take that with me, bring that to the ‘room,’ but I also understand there is a lot to learn and a lot of curtains to pull back,” Bird said, per Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “And I’m really excited about understanding the business side of things and then combining all that and bring whatever value I can bring.”
Lisa Brummel, speaking on behalf of Force 10 Hoops, the team's ownership group, expressed mutual enthusiasm for Bird's addition.
“We've always had it in the back of our mind as well to welcome Sue to this group, but like she said, she needed a minute to live her life, “Brummel said. “She had a lot to do in the past year and this was a great time to bring our joint interests together and have her join the group.”
For Bird, joining the Storm's ownership is not merely a business venture but a continuation of her legacy and commitment to the team and its fans. Her emotional attachment to the Storm is evident as she discussed her ongoing connection to the team's achievements and challenges over the years.
“I've seen everything there is to see in terms of what this organization has accomplished, some of the hardships it's been through,” Bird said. “I've been on that ride. So for me to be a part of ownership, I get to continue the ride, so to speak. It comes from a place of smart business, but of course there's a heartstring for me as well.”