The Seattle Storm found an unlikely hero in rookie Dominique Malonga as they beat the Las Vegas Aces, 86-83, in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Malonga completed an and-1 play with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Storm the lead, 86-83. After the Aces turned the ball over in the next possession, guard Skylar Diggins nailed a pull-up jumper to give them a three-point advantage.

The Aces had the chance to send the game into overtime but guard Jewell Loyd muffed her three-point attempt. The Storm ended Las Vegas' 17-game winning streak and forced a Game 3 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

With her clutch play, the 19-year-old Malonga became the youngest player in WNBA playoff history to make a game-tying or go-ahead field goal in the final minute of the fourth period or overtime, according to ESPN.

Malonga, who hails from France, darted to the lane on the fastbreak and made the layup, while also getting fouled by guard Chelsea Gray. She calmly sank the bonus shot.

She's only 19‼️ Dominique Malonga is the youngest player in WNBA playoff history with a game-tying/go-ahead FG in the final minute of the 4th quarter/OT 🔥 https://t.co/UDYw7HQVZb — espnW (@espnW) September 17, 2025

Article Continues Below

It whirled the crowd into a frenzy, with Malonga continuing to make a strong impact in her maiden postseason.

The second overall pick finished with an impressive line of 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench. The fact that she was on the floor to finish the game showed that she has fully earned the trust of coach Noelle Quinn.

Malonga also etched her name in the record books in Game 1 on Sunday after becoming the first teenager in playoff history to record a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Diggins had 26 points and seven assists to lead the Storm in Game 2, while forward Nneka Ogwumike added 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Storm are looking to avenge their first-round defeat to the Aces in last year's playoffs.