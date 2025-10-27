On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings were dealt bad news. Their QB, Carson Wentz, who recently played through pain, is out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

As a result, Wentz will eventually have to undergo surgery. The signs that he would be out came when he missed out on practice, per Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Last Thursday, the Vikings were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers 37-10.

Over the course of the game, Wentz was sacked five times. Altogether, he finished the game with 144 passing yards and one touchdown. Plus, Wentz has a 55.6% pass completion rate.

The origins of the injury dates back to the Vikings' game in London against the Clevland Browns on Oct.5, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. In the process, Went dislocated his shoulder that tore his labrum and suffered a fracture.

In the end, Wentz finishes the season with 1,216 passing yards, six touchdowns, and a QB rating of 85.8. Meanwhile, the Vikings are now 3-4 on the year and will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

In August, Wentz signed a one-year contract with Minnesota after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, the Vikings are going with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB. Also, rookie Max Brosmer will step up as the backup quarterback. So far, McCarthy has 301 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 67.2.

At the start of the year, McCarthy had a breakout game against the Chicago Bears. He had two touchdown passes and ran for another in a 27-24 victory.

Carson Wentz's career is at a crossroads .

This catastrophic injury puts Wentz in a precarious position. In recent years, he has played for at least six different teams, most recently the Eagles. During that time, Wentz was confined to a backup quarterback role.

Furthermore, he has experienced a recent string of injuries that include a concussion, torn ACL, and a knee injury. In 2018, his season-ending ACL injury came as the Eagles made their run to the Super Bowl. Now, he will have to undergo a rigorous and lengthy recovery following surgery.

As a result, Wentz's status in the league is very much up in the air.