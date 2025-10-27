After showing a strong commitment to his community during his time away from the diamond, Mookie Betts has officially been named the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award winner mere hours before his Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for Game 3 of the World Series.

Discussing his huge win on MLB Now as the staff at Dodger Stadium prepared for 50,000 fans to fill out Blue Heaven, Betts revealed why giving back to the community means to him and how helping underprivileged kids get on the right track for life is just as important as pursuing their baseball dreams.

“And I mean, we just want to create opportunities, give goods and whatnot to people that deserve it, that don't have it. Sometimes there's big leaguers around underserved communities that just need an opportunity,” Betts explained. “And so we want to give them opportunity to play baseball, but also for life. And I think that's what we care about, is really just creating something that they can sustain for the rest of their life.”

The fourth member of the Dodgers to win the Roberto Clemente Award after Steve Garvey in 1981, Clayton Kershaw in 2012, and Justin Turner in 2022, Betts has done his best to personifty what it means to be a professional baseball player in Los Angeles, giving back regularly through his initiatives in the community and his charity games to help raise money for good causes.

The fourth member of the Dodgers to win the Roberto Clemente Award after Steve Garvey in 1981, Clayton Kershaw in 2012, and Justin Turner in 2022, Betts has done his best to personifty what it means to be a professional baseball player in Los Angeles, giving back regularly through his initiatives in the community and his charity games to help raise money for good causes.