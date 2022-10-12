Stormtrooper NFT announced; playable in upcoming Web3 Game

Ever wanted a Bored Ape Yacht Club profile picture but as one of the Stormtroopers from Star Wars? You can finally have one thanks to these upcoming officially-licensed Original Stormtrooper NFT, which are also advertised to be playable or usable in an upcoming Web3 game.

Helsinki-based developer and publisher Supremacy Games teams up with Web3 specialists Tyranno Studios in releasing an officially licensed Original Stormtrooper NFT collection. These NFTs are officially licensed by Shepperton Design Studios, creators of the Original Stormtrooper. The NFT will be launched on the Ethereum blockchain on October 27, comprising of 10,000 NFTs.

Supremacy Games are the licensee responsible for the Stormtrooper NFT collection and has partnered with Tyranno Studios to handle the initial sale. It is advertised that the holders of the NFT will be able to use their Stormtroopers NFT in a yet-unannounced game. NFT holders will also gain access to future drops based on other Shepperton designs.

“Back when the first Stormtroopers were first produced, nearly half a century ago, Web3 technology would have seemed like something from a Sci-Fi movie,” says Supremacy Games CEO Jari Pauna. “Now, thanks to our agreement with Shepperton Design Studios, fans of the Original Stormtrooper can own their very own digital version of this uniquely recognizable character.”

Andrew Ainsworth of Shepperton Design Studios still reviews all designs for Original Stormtrooper products today, ensuring high levels of accuracy and authenticity for anything produced under license, including an extensive array of products available around the world, which will soon include this new set of NFTs.

“We’re delighted to be helping Supremacy and Shepperton Design Studios bring the iconic Original Stormtrooper designs to fans of the franchise and present them in an entirely new way to a new demographic,” says Tyranno Studios Chief Gaming Officer Michael Rubinelli. “The addition of future utility in an upcoming game makes this drop even more remarkable.”

Shepperton Design Studios produces high-quality licensed helmets, armor, props, and authentic replicas of the Stormtrooper costume first produced in 1976 by costume designer Andrew Ainsworth. While Shepperton Design Studios holds the license to produce authentic replicas, it should be noted that the Original Stormtrooper NFT collection does not appear to be directly licensed by either Lucasfilm or Disney. The Original Stormtrooper NFTs are based on the Shepperton Design helmets and armor. It’s also noteworthy and important to remind our readers that while it is advertised that the Original Stormtrooper NFT Collection is advertised to have utility in future games, such a game is not yet released, nor is it even announced. It is unknown at what stage this future game is in terms of development.