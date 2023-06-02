Stranger Things Season 5 is still a long way off, mainly thanks to the ongoing WGA writers' strike, but that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about what the forthcoming season could hold in store. One of the biggest question marks has to do with the relationship between Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink), and McLaughlin has a bleak tease for what's to come.

Season 4 of Stranger Things saw the death of Max at the hands of Vecna. Luckily, Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) was able to revive her, but she remained comatose.

Speaking with ClutchPoints about what's to come in Stranger Things Season 5 and if, in his heart of hearts, Lucas and Max could have a happy ending, McLaughlin said, “I would love for that to happen [a happy ending], but I don't think it will be at the level that people would want to see in [Stranger Things].”

He went on and specifically named the movie date that all Stranger Things fans want to see play out: “Like the movie [date], I don't think that's going to happen. I mean, if you saw how Stranger Things [Season 4] ended, I don't think it's gonna be as sweet [as people expect].”

“I feel like after every season of Stranger Things ends, it's like, ‘All right. We're back to normal.' I don't think it's gonna be like that this season — I personally don't think that,” McLaughlin concluded with a smile.

Caleb McLaughlin may be most known for his role in Stranger Things, but the young actor gives a great performance opposite Marquis “Mookie” Cook in Shooting Stars as Dru Joyce II. The film tells the story of a young LeBron James (played by Cook) and his friend group dubbed the “Fab Four” as they transfer high schools to play varsity together.

Shooting Stars will be released on Peacock on June 2.