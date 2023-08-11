David Harbour has given a massive update to his TV career post-Stranger Things.

In a new interview with Insider, it appears that Harbour will be making his way to the big screen after spending a majority of his past few years on Stranger Things. “I want to make original movies that go to movie theaters,” he revealed.

I guess it makes sense. Harbour wants to prove that he is more than a one-trick pony, and since Stranger Things, he has had limited exposure in other outlets. Sure, he starred in the box office flop that was 2019's Hellboy and the MCU's Black Widow, but he's synonymous with Jim Hopper.

He spoke about that in his interview with Insider. “The first year of Stranger Things, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, ‘Maybe you don't want to be associated with the show so much,' and I was like, ‘Why? I love this show. I love the character.' And I do love the show. And I do love the character,” he said. “But I don't want to be just that character. I don't want to be just that guy.”

This comes on the heels of Harbour starring in Violent Night — a holiday action film — that made $76.7 million. He is also set to star in the upcoming Gran Turismo film.

Stranger Things Season 5 will see David Harbour reprise the roll of Jim Hopper for one last ride. The Netflix series will come to a conclusion — at least in its main series — with its forthcoming season.

Gran Turismo will be released on August 25.