Although the Florida Classic is over, let's recap some of the funniest posts from both FAMU and Bethune-Cookman students and alumni.

The 2023 Florida Classic match-up game against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman is always a hot topic in the HBCU Community. The Florida Classic is a college football rivalry between Bethune-Cookman University (BCU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU), two historically black universities.

The game has been held annually since 1978 and typically takes place in late November. The location of the game alternates between Orlando and Tampa, Florida. This year it was held in Orlando at the Camping World stadium.

In addition to being a football game, the Florida Classic is a bigger cultural gathering with a range of events and activities, like a parade, a battle of the bands, and other celebrations. There is a lively and energetic atmosphere created by the game, which draws fans, students, and alumni from both colleges. Like any college rivalry game students stand ten toes for their school and each year take to X (Twitter) and other social media platforms to show who runs Florida.

Florida A&M president Dr. Larry Robinson kicked off the weekend by making a grand entrance into the Florida Classic Luncheon.

@famu_1887 The CHAMP is HERE! @LRobinsonFAMU walked into the @floridaclassic Kickoff Luncheon with a BANG! One thing you never want to do is sleep on the RATTLUHSSS 🐍🐍🐍 Are you ready to STRIKE those cats out? #FAMU #BCU #FloridaClassic pic.twitter.com/ahf42s4l0x — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) November 17, 2023

Students also had their game predictions made weeks before the big game day. FAMU students specifically carry the social media rivalry with the #BEATBCU and #BCUHATEWEEK.