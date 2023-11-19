The 2023 Florida Classic match-up game against Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman is always a hot topic in the HBCU Community. The Florida Classic is a college football rivalry between Bethune-Cookman University (BCU) and Florida A&M University (FAMU), two historically black universities.

The game has been held annually since 1978 and typically takes place in late November. The location of the game alternates between Orlando and Tampa, Florida. This year it was held in Orlando at the Camping World stadium.

In addition to being a football game, the Florida Classic is a bigger cultural gathering with a range of events and activities, like a parade, a battle of the bands, and other celebrations. There is a lively and energetic atmosphere created by the game, which draws fans, students, and alumni from both colleges. Like any college rivalry game students stand ten toes for their school and each year take to X (Twitter) and other social media platforms to show who runs Florida.

Florida A&M president Dr. Larry Robinson kicked off the weekend by making a grand entrance into the Florida Classic Luncheon.

 

RECOMMENDED
Dr. Larry Robinson made an epic entrance at the Florida Classic Consortium Kick Off Luncheon that put Bethune-Cookman on notice.
FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson trolls Bethune-Cookman with epic entrance

Randall Barnes ·

FAMU defensive lineman Gentle Hunt looks back on his scoop n' score touchdown in the 2021 Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman.
FAMU's Gentle Hunt looks back on epic scoop n' score touchdown

Randall Barnes ·

Florida A&M dominated Lincoln (California) in a 28-0 tune-up game as they prepare themselves for the Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman.
Florida A&M dominates Lincoln Oaklanders 28-0 in tune-up game

Randall Barnes ·

Students also had their game predictions made weeks before the big game day. FAMU students specifically carry the social media rivalry with the #BEATBCU and #BCUHATEWEEK.