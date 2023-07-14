Well, that didn't take long. Hayao Miyazaki's final film, How Do You Live? (titled The Boy and the Heron in America), has found a distribution home in America on the same day the film came out in Japan. The latest Studio Ghibli joint found a home faster than Kiki delivers packages.

GKIDS announced its acquisition of the latest Studio Ghibli film. This should come as no surprise, as GKIDS and Studio Ghibli have had a long-standing relationship.

In a statement, David Jesteadt, GKIDS president, said: “Hayao Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for Spirited Away and his two Oscar nominations for Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises. It’s been ten years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and GKIDS is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America.”

The press release also noted that The Boy and the Heron will be released later this year in North America.

The Boy and the Heron follows a young boy, who after his mother dies, finds an abandoned house and is transported to a fantastical world.

This is Miyazaki's first film in a decade since The Wind Rises. It seemed like the Studio Ghibli legend had hung up the gloves for good after that film, but here we are a decade later with a brand new film from the acclaimed director.

Studio Ghibli took a unique approach to The Boy and the Heron as no stills or trailers were released ahead of the release (it just came out today in Japan). The first reviews have lauded the film and particularly the animation and score (no surprises there).

Hayao Miyazaki is a legend in the filmmaking industry. He directed classics such as Kiki's Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro, and Spirited Away throughout his career. If The Boy and the Heron is really his last film, it was one heck of a run.