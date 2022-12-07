By James Kay · 2 min read

Sue Bird wasted no time getting back to work after retiring from the WNBA. The future hall of famer is starting a new company with her wife and USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe that will focus on bringing stories of underrepresented people to the forefront in media.

Bird and Rapinoe released a statement to Variety about the launch of “A Touch More,” which is a riff off the name of their Instagram Live series they started during the pandemic.

“As athletes, we know how powerful our platforms are and the impact we can have on the world,” Bird and Rapinoe said in a statement announcing the launch. “A Touch More is a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward. We’re incredibly excited for some of the projects we have in the works and can’t wait to share more about this next chapter.”

Bird, who won four titles in her 21 years in the WNBA, and Rapinoe, who has starred in the NWSL and will be playing in her third World Cup next year, are founding the company with TOGETHXR. Both sides believe in the good that is to come from the work they will produce.

“Megan and Sue both represent the power sport can have on culture,” notes Jessica Robertson, TOGETHXR co-founder and chief content officer. “They also know the power of storytelling. It’s a dream come true for TOGETHXR to partner in bringing this studio to life. We can’t wait for the impact we will make together.”