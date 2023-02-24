We saw a new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer showcasing its multiplayer co-op gameplay from the February Sony State of Play.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Multiplayer Co-op Trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be a solo affair like its predecessors in the Arkham Universe, and will instead focus on multiplayer co-op gameplay. The Suicide Squad is a four-man team, after all. Players will take on the shoes of one of the four members of the Suicide Squad, each with their own combat styles and abilities: Harley Quinn with her acrobatics and quick melee attacks; King Shark with his heavy fists and sharp teeth; Boomerang with his teleportation abilities attached to his boomerang; and Deadeye with his killer accuracy.

What iffed many players, though, is how Suicide Squad’s members’ special abilities may just be overshadowed by the fact that all members have access to the same kind of lootable weapons: all kinds of guns like pistols, shotguns, SMGs, and rifles – all of these can be used by any of the characters, which ends up diluting what made each character special. Why use melee weapons, after all, if you can just shoot enemies from afar, then why rely on King Shark’s mighty jaws? The multiplayer gameplay trailer, sadly, hasn’t answered that question yet.

Many longtime Arkham fans also lament that the game doesn’t have the same Arkham combat that fans enjoyed and loved. And of course, the game will also not have the same puzzle-solving elements that Batman used to work with in Arkham games, because let’s face it – none of these playable characters are as smart as the Dark Knight.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the game will be a failure, though, but it’s clear that this isn’t the comeback longtime Arkham fans are looking for.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes out on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, on PS5 and Xbox Series X on May 26, 2023.