The recently concluded PlayStation State of Play for February 2023 gave us news on a lot of upcoming games. As such, here is everything that was announced during the recent PlayStation State of Play.

We will be going through the announcements in order, starting with the five new games coming to the PSVR2 later this year.

New PSVR2 Games

There were five games in total announced for the PSVR2. Three of these games are new and upcoming games, while two are VR ports of already existing games. They are all coming out this year.

Foglands

Foglands is a VR Roguelike shooter available on PSVR2 and PC (requires a VR headset). There is currently no exact release date for this game.

Green Hell

Green Hell VR is an upcoming release on the PSVR2. The game is already available on PC (requires a VR headset) as well as the Oculus Quest. It currently does not have an exact release date.

Synapse

Synapse is an upcoming PSVR2 shooter. This is a new game and currently does not have an exact release date.

Journey to Foundation

Journey to Foundation is a science-fiction PSVR2 shooter set in the Foundation book series of author Isaac Asimov. It will come out in the Autumn of 2023.

Before Your Eyes

Before Your Eyes will be receiving a PSVR2 port. This story-and-blink-driven experience is already available on PC (requires a webcam for the full experience).

Destiny 2: Lightfall

The latest expansion to the MMORPG Destiny 2 received a launch trailer during the February 2023 State of Play. The trailer shows off some of the game’s story, as well as some new environments. It is currently available for preorder on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. This comes out on February 28, 2023.

Tchia

They announced the launch of Tchia, a third-person exploration game inspired by New Caledonia. It is very similar to the gameplay of games like Breath of the Wild. It will arrive on March 21, 2023.

PlayStation Plus March Games and Catalog update

They also announced the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus. All PS Plus subscribers will get access to the following games for the month of March:

Battlefield 2042

Minecraft Dungeons

Code Vein

Players can claim these games between March 7 and April 4, 2023. Additionally, Players subscribed to the Extra and Premium also gain access to the following games:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Tchia

Players will be able to play and enjoy these games as long as they are subscribed to PS Plus.

PlayStation Game Releases

After announcing the content for PlayStation Plus, they continued the State of Play by releasing news on five upcoming games on the platform.

Humanity

Humanity is a puzzle game of sorts that has players take control of a dog guiding humans in solving various puzzles. The game will launch on May 2023.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is a narrative rhythm game that combines rhythm games and visual novel mechanics. It comes out on June 15, 2023.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a fighting game that involves characters from the hit series. It comes out this 2023, although no exact release date is available.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a role-playing game and is the third main game in the series. The trailer showed off some of the game’s gameplay and story. It will come out on August 31, 2023.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder is a class-based third-person roleplaying game with MMORPG features. Players can take part in the game’s Beta on February 28, 2023.

Street Fighter 6 Character Announcement

Street Fighter 6 sees the return of two old characters, Zangief and Cammy, as well as the introduction of a new character Lily. The trailer also shows off these character’s moves.

Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries Mode

The Resident Evil 4 Remake received its third trailer, which shows off more scenes from the game. It also revealed that the fan-loved Mercenaries mode will be making a return. The game has a release date of March 24, 2023. For more details about its release, you can check out our article discussing it.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League highlight

The upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received a 15-minute long section dedicated to talking about the game. They talked about the game’s story, showed off some gameplay, and showed off the game’s co-op mode. This game is definitely something to look forward to.

That’s all of the games that were announced during the recently concluded PlayStation State of Play this February 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.