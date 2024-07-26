As anticipation builds for Joker: Folie À Deux, director Todd Phillips has clarified that Arthur Fleck’s evolution in the sequel won’t necessarily lead him to become Gotham City’s notorious Clown Prince of Crime, Comicbookmovie reports. Speaking with Empire, Phillips emphasized that Fleck was never intended to be a criminal mastermind. “Arthur clearly is not a criminal mastermind. He was never that,” Phillips asserts, setting the stage for a narrative that diverges from traditional villainous arcs.

Instead of donning the mantle of Gotham's feared figure, Fleck’s journey in the sequel explores a different facet of his character. “Arthur has become this symbol to people,” Phillips explains. “This unwilling, unwitting symbol now paying for the crimes of the first film, but at the same time finding the only thing he ever wanted, which was love.” Fleck's quest for love, despite the chaos around him, becomes central to his character development, reflecting his deeper motivations beyond mere criminality.

Phillips’ approach to Fleck’s character in Folie À Deux focuses on presenting “the most pure version” of his desires and struggles. As Fleck encounters “Lee” Quinzel, the story will delve into his complex psyche, maintaining the film’s introspective and emotionally charged narrative.

Music and Authenticity in Joker’s World

In addition to Phillips’ insights, Joaquin Phoenix shared details about the musical elements of the sequel. The film will feature show tunes, but Phoenix has confirmed these won’t be polished performances. “It was important to protect that with poor phrasing and occasional bum notes,” Phoenix reveals. His portrayal of Arthur Fleck will include moments where he sings, reflecting his character's personal connection to the music rather than professional prowess.

Phoenix, who collaborated closely with Lady Gaga, appreciated Gaga’s encouragement in embracing an authentic, raw performance. “Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s fine,’” Phoenix says. This creative freedom aims to capture Fleck’s spontaneous bursts of song, adding a layer of realism to his character’s musical moments.

Joker: Folie À Deux continues the story of Arthur Fleck, now institutionalized at Arkham and grappling with his dual identity while discovering a new dimension of his inner self. Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role alongside Lady Gaga, with additional performances by Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz. The sequel promises to blend emotional depth with musical exploration, offering a fresh take on the iconic character.

As the release date approaches, fans can expect a nuanced portrayal of Fleck that delves into themes of identity, love, and self-discovery, steering clear of a traditional villain's trajectory.